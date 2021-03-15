Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG helps provide meals to locals amid COVID-19 crisis [Image 3 of 6]

    AZNG helps provide meals to locals amid COVID-19 crisis

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Homer Carter, 161st Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection technician, prepares hot meal for those in need at a local shelter March 15, 2021 in Phoenix. The Arizona National Guard is continuing to support food banks as well as COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites statewide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    Vaccine
    Arizona
    National Guard
    COVID
    AZCV19
    Community Response

