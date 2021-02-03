NORCO, Calif. (March 2, 2021) Communication System Engineer Ben Fellows of Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division (left) discusses operational drone capabilities with vRotors President Neil Malhotra (center) and Tom Collins of Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific during a 5G Demo Day flight test event at Norco College. The Navy's Inland Empire Tech Bridge, anchored by NSWC Corona, networked with the college to host the event, during which vRotors demonstrated technologies for the Marine Corps for a National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) 5G Starts prize challenge.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 19:49 Photo ID: 6557237 VIRIN: 210302-N-BW319-020 Resolution: 5378x4313 Size: 1.05 MB Location: NORCO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tech Bridges Join Forces for 5G Demo Day, Drone Flight Test [Image 2 of 2], by Nathan Fite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.