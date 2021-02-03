Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech Bridges Join Forces for 5G Demo Day, Drone Flight Test [Image 2 of 2]

    NORCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Nathan Fite 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    NORCO, Calif. (March 2, 2021) Communication System Engineer Ben Fellows of Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division (left) discusses operational drone capabilities with vRotors President Neil Malhotra (center) and Tom Collins of Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific during a 5G Demo Day flight test event at Norco College. The Navy's Inland Empire Tech Bridge, anchored by NSWC Corona, networked with the college to host the event, during which vRotors demonstrated technologies for the Marine Corps for a National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) 5G Starts prize challenge.

    navsea
    drone
    5g
    nsin
    tech bridge
    norco college

