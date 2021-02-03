NORCO, Calif. (March 2, 2021) Lt. Col. Brandon Newell of Marine Corps Installations West flies a drone during a 5G Demo Day flight test event at Norco College. The Navy's Inland Empire Tech Bridge, anchored by Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division, networked with the college to host the event, during which startup company vRotors demonstrated their respective technologies for the Marine Corps through a National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) 5G Starts prize challenge.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 19:49 Photo ID: 6557231 VIRIN: 210302-N-BW319-054 Resolution: 2513x2165 Size: 729.22 KB Location: NORCO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tech Bridges Join Forces for 5G Demo Day, Drone Test Flight [Image 2 of 2], by Nathan Fite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.