Contraband; A Coast Guard Cutter Reef Shark crewmember works with federal law enforcement officers during offload of over 236 kilograms of cocaine, valued at over $6.6 million, at Coast Guard Base San Juan March 12, 2021. The bust resulted from an at-sea interdiction by the Coast Guard Valiant and partner agencies in the Mona Passage near Mona Island, Puerto Rico March 9, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 19:31
|Photo ID:
|6557233
|VIRIN:
|210309-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|3264x4380
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard transfers 3 smugglers, over $6.6 million in seized cocaine to federal agents in Puerto Rico, following interdiction near Mona Island, Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT