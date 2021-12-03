Coast Guard transfers 3 smugglers, over $6.6 million in seized cocaine to federal agents in Puerto Rico, following interdiction near Mona Island, Puerto Rico

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PUERTO RICO

    03.12.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Contraband; A Coast Guard Cutter Reef Shark crewmember works with federal law enforcement officers during offload of over 236 kilograms of cocaine, valued at over $6.6 million, at Coast Guard Base San Juan March 12, 2021. The bust resulted from an at-sea interdiction by the Coast Guard Valiant and partner agencies in the Mona Passage near Mona Island, Puerto Rico March 9, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

