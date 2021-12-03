Contraband; A Coast Guard Cutter Reef Shark crewmember works with federal law enforcement officers during offload of over 236 kilograms of cocaine, valued at over $6.6 million, at Coast Guard Base San Juan March 12, 2021. The bust resulted from an at-sea interdiction by the Coast Guard Valiant and partner agencies in the Mona Passage near Mona Island, Puerto Rico March 9, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 19:31 Photo ID: 6557233 VIRIN: 210309-G-G0107-1002 Resolution: 3264x4380 Size: 2.58 MB Location: PR Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard transfers 3 smugglers, over $6.6 million in seized cocaine to federal agents in Puerto Rico, following interdiction near Mona Island, Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.