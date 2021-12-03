Coast Guard transfers 3 smugglers, over $6.6 million in seized cocaine to federal agents in Puerto Rico, following interdiction near Mona Island, Puerto Rico

Go Fast Vessel: Coast Guard Cutter Valiant crewmembers during boarding of a drug smuggling go-fast vessel interdicted in Mona Passage waters near Mona Island, Puerto Rico March 9, 2021. The interdiction resulted in the seizure of 236 kilograms of cocaine, valued at over $6.6 million, and the apprehension of three suspected smugglers, Dominican Republic nationals. The seized contraband and detainees were transferred to federal agents from the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force at Coast Guard Base San Juan March 12, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

