210307-N-PC065-3010 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 7, 2021) Lt. Sarah Kline, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), recites the oath of office during extremism training, March 7. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 19:10
|Photo ID:
|6557209
|VIRIN:
|210307-N-PC065-3010
|Resolution:
|6466x4311
|Size:
|493 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Officers and Chiefs Recite Oath of Office for Extremism Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT