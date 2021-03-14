210314-N-PC065-3002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 14, 2021) Yeoman 1st Class Ishaka Jacobs, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), conducts extremism training while underway, March 14, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 19:10
|Photo ID:
|6557206
|VIRIN:
|210314-N-PC065-3002
|Resolution:
|6127x4085
|Size:
|567.43 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arlington Sailors conduct extremism training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT