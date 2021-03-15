Utah Guardsman receives Utah Cross

Tech. Sgt. Erik Bornemeier, a medical technician assigned to the 151st Medical Group, Detachment 1, receives the Utah Cross from The Adjutant General of the Utah National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael J. Turley on March 15, 2021 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah. The Utah Cross is the second highest state award that an Utah National Guard military member can receive. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott)

