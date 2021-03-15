Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Guardsman receives the Utah Cross

    Utah Guardsman receives the Utah Cross

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Erik Bornemeier, a medical technician assigned to the 151st Medical Group, Detachment 1, receives the Utah Cross from The Adjutant General of the Utah National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael J. Turley on March 15, 2021 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah. The Utah Cross is the second highest state award that an Utah National Guard military member can receive. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Posted: 03.15.2021
    VIRIN: 210315-Z-FF470-0202
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    This work, Utah Guardsman receives the Utah Cross, by TSgt Colton Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

