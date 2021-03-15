NSI/STA-21 Students Training

210315-N-EL867-0009 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 15, 2021) Officer Candidate Alexis Brooks, a Salem, Wis. native and Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) class 20010 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), R.I., plans a course for ship maneuvers and plotting bearings, March 15. NSI/STA-21 is an eight-week course of intense officer preparation and indoctrination for petty officers and chief petty officers, with course enrollment timed to allow college entrance during summer or fall semesters after selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

