    NSI/STA-21 Students Training [Image 6 of 7]

    NSI/STA-21 Students Training

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derien Luce 

    Naval Service Training Command

    210315-N-EL867-0036 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 15, 2021) Officer Candidate Mark Lee, a Conyers, Ga. native and Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) class 20010 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), R.I., familiarizes himself at the Conning Officer Virtual Environment (COVE), March 15. Navigation training provides necessary skills to safely maneuver ships. NSI/STA-21 is an eight-week course of intense officer preparation and indoctrination for petty officers and chief petty officers, with course enrollment timed to allow college entrance during summer or fall semesters after selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 17:49
    Photo ID: 6557110
    VIRIN: 210315-N-EL867-0036
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.15 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    This work, NSI/STA-21 Students Training [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Derien Luce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSTC
    Naval Service Training Command
    STA-21
    NSI
    OTCN
    Seaman to Admiral-21

