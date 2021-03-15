Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ECES performs rapid airfield damage repair during AFCENT capstone event [Image 5 of 9]

    379th ECES performs rapid airfield damage repair during AFCENT capstone event

    QATAR

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron perform rapid airfield damage repair during a training event March 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The training allows the 379th ECES to implement improved processes to enhance RADR capabilities, ensuring airfield repair can be done as expeditiously as possible after an attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 07:18
    Photo ID: 6555646
    VIRIN: 210303-F-RV963-1214
    Resolution: 7996x5331
    Size: 20.45 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ECES performs rapid airfield damage repair during AFCENT capstone event [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    civil engineer
    Al Udeid Air Base
    AUAB
    RADR

