U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron perform rapid airfield damage repair during a training event March 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The training allows the 379th ECES to implement improved processes to enhance RADR capabilities, ensuring airfield repair can be done as expeditiously as possible after an attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 07:18 Photo ID: 6555638 VIRIN: 210303-F-RV963-1296 Resolution: 4539x3242 Size: 6.77 MB Location: QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th ECES performs rapid airfield damage repair during AFCENT capstone event [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.