Airmen assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing assist in repairing air-to-air refueling equipment on an Armée de l'Air et de l’Espace (French Air and Space Force) KC-130J Super Hercules on March 8, 2021. This air refueling capability enables helicopter and fighter aircraft to fly long distances without landing, ensuring they are postured to execute global response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Nelson)

