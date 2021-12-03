Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teacher Vaccine [Image 6 of 6]

    Teacher Vaccine

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Osan Elementary and Middle High School teachers receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2021. While voluntary, the members of Osan are encouraged to obtain the vaccine to protect the base and help reduce the strain on the healthcare systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 03:03
    Photo ID: 6555487
    VIRIN: 210312-F-PB738-1031
    Resolution: 4372x2915
    Size: 7.66 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teacher Vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    Fight Tonight
    Leading the Charge

