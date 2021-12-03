Osan Elementary and Middle High School teachers receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2021. While voluntary, the members of Osan are encouraged to take/obtain the vaccine to protect the base and help reduce the strain on the healthcare systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 03:03 Photo ID: 6555486 VIRIN: 210312-F-PB738-1041 Resolution: 3705x2534 Size: 6.29 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Teacher Vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.