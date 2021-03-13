Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen AFB community celebrates native CHamoru people, Guam culture [Image 10 of 12]

    Andersen AFB community celebrates native CHamoru people, Guam culture

    GUAM

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A guide leads a carabao ride for two children during the Tåotåo Guåhan event at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 13, 2021. In honor of CHamoru Month, the Andersen AFB community hosted an event to celebrate the island’s indigenous culture and heritage with members of the base and local residents in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2021 23:12
    Photo ID: 6555448
    VIRIN: 210313-F-VU029-1243
    Resolution: 5470x3907
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen AFB community celebrates native CHamoru people, Guam culture [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Andersen AFB community celebrates native CHamoru people, Guam culture

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    Air Force
    36th Wing
    CHamoru Month
    we the people

