Andersen AFB community celebrates native CHamoru people, Guam culture

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Eric Trieu, an installation entry controller with the 36th Security Forces Squadron and volunteer with the United Service Organizations, hands U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma and his child, participants of the event, a goodie bag during the Tåotåo Guåhan event at Arc Light Memorial Park at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 13, 2021. In honor of CHamoru Month, the Andersen AFB community hosted an event to celebrate the island’s indigenous culture and heritage with members of the base and local residents in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Location: GU