MWD Finding Home

Staff Sgt. Zachary Boozel, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, celebrates with his K-9, DC, Feb. 20, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. DC has been a military working dog for nearly seven years and retired at 8 years old. Military working dogs and their handlers are responsible for protecting personnel and assets on military installations and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Burnett)

