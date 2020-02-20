Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD Finding Home

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Burnett 

    AFN Misawa

    Staff Sgt. Zachary Boozel, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, celebrates with his K-9, DC, Feb. 20, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. DC has been a military working dog for nearly seven years and retired at 8 years old. Military working dogs and their handlers are responsible for protecting personnel and assets on military installations and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Burnett)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD Finding Home, by SrA Caroline Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Security Forces
    Military Working Dog

