    CTF 73, JMSDF Work Together to Strengthen Logistics Interchangeability in Indo-Pacific [Image 1 of 2]

    CTF 73, JMSDF Work Together to Strengthen Logistics Interchangeability in Indo-Pacific

    SINGAPORE

    02.22.2021

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Feb. 22, 2021) – Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Shuzo Homma speaks during a farewell ceremony in the office of Rear Adm. Joey Tynch, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific. Homma has worked as a liaison officer with the COMLOG WESTPAC Combat Logistics Force since September 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by COMLOG WESTPAC Public Affairs)

    This work, CTF 73, JMSDF Work Together to Strengthen Logistics Interchangeability in Indo-Pacific [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

