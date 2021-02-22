CTF 73, JMSDF Work Together to Strengthen Logistics Interchangeability in Indo-Pacific

SINGAPORE (Feb. 22, 2021) – Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Shuzo Homma speaks during a farewell ceremony in the office of Rear Adm. Joey Tynch, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific. Homma has worked as a liaison officer with the COMLOG WESTPAC Combat Logistics Force since September 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by COMLOG WESTPAC Public Affairs)

