SINGAPORE (Feb. 22, 2021) – Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Shuzo Homma speaks during a farewell ceremony in the office of Rear Adm. Joey Tynch, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific. Homma has worked as a liaison officer with the COMLOG WESTPAC Combat Logistics Force since September 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by COMLOG WESTPAC Public Affairs)
02.22.2021
03.14.2021
|6555429
|210222-N-UA460-0007
|2134x2897
|997.21 KB
|SG
|5
|0
CTF 73, JMSDF Work Together to Strengthen Logistics Interchangeability in Indo-Pacific
