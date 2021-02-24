CTF 73, JMSDF Work Together to Strengthen Logistics Interchangeability in Indo-Pacific

SINGAPORE (Feb. 24, 2021) - U.S. Navy Capt. Chuck Dwy, assistant chief of staff for Logistics at Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC), talks to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Shuzo Homma during a farewell ceremony in the COMLOG WESTPAC conference room. Homma has worked as a liaison officer with the COMLOG WESTPAC Combat Logistics Force since September 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by COMLOG WESTPAC Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.14.2021