    Col. Masahiro Yamashita, commanding officer, 51st Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, meets with key leaders with 4th Marine Regiment

    CAMP SCHWAB, JAPAN

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Tracy (left), commanding officer of 4th Marine Regiment, shakes hands with Col. Masahiro Yamashita, commanding officer, 51st Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, during a key leader engagement at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan on March 8, 2021. The discussions were aimed at enhancing interoperability and understanding between 4th Marines and the 51st Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Masahiro Yamashita, commanding officer, 51st Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, meets with key leaders with 4th Marine Regiment [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Ujian Gosun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    4th Marine Regiment
    JGSDF
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    3d Marine Division
    51st Regiment

