Col. Masahiro Yamashita, commanding officer, 51st Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, meets with key leaders with 4th Marine Regiment

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Tracy (left), commanding officer of 4th Marine Regiment, shakes hands with Col. Masahiro Yamashita, commanding officer, 51st Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, during a key leader engagement at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan on March 8, 2021. The discussions were aimed at enhancing interoperability and understanding between 4th Marines and the 51st Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

