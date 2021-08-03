Col. Masahiro Yamashita, commanding officer, 51st Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, meets with key leaders with 4th Marine Regiment

Capt. Shinsaku Sakurada (left), and 1st Lt. Shuhei Ueda (middle), both intelligence officers with 51st Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Regiment, meet with 2nd Lt. Coby Fisher, an intelligence officer with 4th Marine Regiment, during a key leader engagement at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan on March 8, 2021. The discussions were aimed at enhancing interoperability and understanding between 4th Marines and the 51st Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

Date Taken: 03.08.2021