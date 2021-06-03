Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Mock F135 Engine Power Module Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 26 of 31]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Mock F135 Engine Power Module Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Carl Vinson

    210306-N-LU761-1835 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 6, 2021) A civilian AS332 Super Puma and a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53 Sea Stallion from the “Wolfpack” of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466 transports a mock F135 engine power module from Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) to Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea (VERTREP). This exercise was the first aircraft carrier VERTREP of a mock F135 engine power module, which serves as the basis for the single engine of the F-35C Lightning II, the only single-engine fixed-wing jet onboard Vinson and the latest in the Joint Strike Fighter series. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caden Richmond/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2021 21:32
    Photo ID: 6555409
    VIRIN: 210306-N-LU761-1835
    Resolution: 3055x1718
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
