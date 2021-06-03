210306-N-LU761-1670 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 6, 2021) A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53 Sea Stallion from the “Wolfpack” of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466 transports a mock F135 engine power module from Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) to Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea (VERTREP). This exercise was the first aircraft carrier VERTREP of a mock F135 engine power module, which serves as the basis for the single engine of the F-35C Lightning II, the only single-engine fixed-wing jet onboard Vinson and the latest in the Joint Strike Fighter series. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caden Richmond/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.14.2021 21:29 Photo ID: 6555407 VIRIN: 210306-N-LU761-1670 Resolution: 4200x2722 Size: 3.94 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Mock F135 Engine Power Module Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 31 of 31], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.