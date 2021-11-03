Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Papa Company Crucible [Image 3 of 9]

    Papa Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits assigned to Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, provide security in a simulated casualty event during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, March 11, 2021. The Crucible is a culminating event that tests recruits mentally and physically, it is the final step before becoming a U.S. Marine.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Photo ID: 6555348
    VIRIN: 210311-M-XU431-0617
    Resolution: 3322x3321
    Size: 7.2 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    This work, Papa Company Crucible [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MCRD Parris Island
    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    Crucible
    Papa Company
    We Make Marines

