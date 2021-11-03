Papa Company Crucible

Recruits assigned to Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a pugil sticks bout during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, March 11, 2021. The Crucible is a culminating event that tests recruits mentally and physically, and is the final step before becoming a U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

