3-112th Field Artillery Soldiers return from DC mission

U.S. Army Soldiers with Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery arrive at the National Guard Armory in Toms River, N.J., March 14, 2021. More than 300 New Jersey Soldiers returned home to New Jersey after supporting Operation Capitol Response II at the request of the National Guard Bureau and Capitol Police. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

