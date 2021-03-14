Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-112th Field Artillery Soldiers return from DC mission

    3-112th Field Artillery Soldiers return from DC mission

    TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery arrive at the National Guard Armory in Toms River, N.J., March 14, 2021. More than 300 New Jersey Soldiers returned home to New Jersey after supporting Operation Capitol Response II at the request of the National Guard Bureau and Capitol Police. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2021 17:21
    Photo ID: 6555336
    VIRIN: 210314-Z-NI803-1148
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.85 MB
    Location: TOMS RIVER, NJ, US 
    This work, 3-112th Field Artillery Soldiers return from DC mission, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Jersey
    Soldiers
    NJ
    National Guard
    Toms River
    3-112th Field Artillery

