Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan National Guard promotes a new general [Image 2 of 2]

    Michigan National Guard promotes a new general

    HIGHLAND, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Catherine Farrell passes over the one star flag to new Brigadier General Scott W. Hiipakka, at his promotion ceremony at Milford High School in Highland, on March 13, 2021. The ceremony was held at his children’s alma mater, where he spent time as a parent and an active member in his community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2021 11:35
    Photo ID: 6555159
    VIRIN: 210313-Z-FY465-1099
    Resolution: 4375x3043
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: HIGHLAND, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard promotes a new general [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michigan National Guard promotes a new general
    Michigan National Guard promotes a new general

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Michigan National Guard promotes a new general

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    General
    Army
    Michigan National Guard
    newest
    one star
    Milford High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT