Michigan National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Catherine Farrell passes over the one star flag to new Brigadier General Scott W. Hiipakka, at his promotion ceremony at Milford High School in Highland, on March 13, 2021. The ceremony was held at his children’s alma mater, where he spent time as a parent and an active member in his community.
|03.13.2021
|03.14.2021 11:35
|6555159
|210313-Z-FY465-1099
|4375x3043
|3.51 MB
|HIGHLAND, MI, US
|3
|0
Michigan National Guard promotes a new general
