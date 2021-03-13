Michigan National Guard promotes a new general

Michigan Army National Guard Col. Scott W. Hiipakka is promoted to Brigadier General at Milford High School in Highland, on March 13, 2021. His epaulets are being changed by this sister (left) and his stepmother (right). The ceremony was held at his children’s alma mater, where he spent time as a parent and an active member in his community.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2021 11:35
|Photo ID:
|6555158
|VIRIN:
|210313-Z-FY465-1027
|Resolution:
|4692x2755
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|HIGHLAND, MI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
