Michigan Army National Guard Col. Scott W. Hiipakka is promoted to Brigadier General at Milford High School in Highland, on March 13, 2021. His epaulets are being changed by this sister (left) and his stepmother (right). The ceremony was held at his children’s alma mater, where he spent time as a parent and an active member in his community.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 03.14.2021 11:35 Photo ID: 6555158 VIRIN: 210313-Z-FY465-1027 Resolution: 4692x2755 Size: 2.86 MB Location: HIGHLAND, MI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan National Guard promotes a new general [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.