    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

    INDIAN OCEAN

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wade Costin 

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    INDIAN OCEAN (March 11, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Yonguk Cho, from Chicago, right, observes Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Janute Dozier, from Houston, center, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Taisha Andujar, from Bridgeport, Conn.,left, load supplies into an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 11, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

