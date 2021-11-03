USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

INDIAN OCEAN (March 11, 2021) U.S. Sailors wait as an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, approaches the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 11, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2021 08:00
|Photo ID:
|6555140
|VIRIN:
|210311-N-FZ335-1027
|Resolution:
|3489x1799
|Size:
|925.87 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
