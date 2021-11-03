INDIAN OCEAN (March 11, 2021) U.S. Sailors wait as an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, approaches the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 11, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.14.2021 08:00 Photo ID: 6555140 VIRIN: 210311-N-FZ335-1027 Resolution: 3489x1799 Size: 925.87 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.