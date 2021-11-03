USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 11, 2021) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Dylan McDonald, left, from Fuquay Varina, N.C., and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Tony Williams, from Madison, Fla., move in to remove chocks and chains from an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Magicians” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) March 11, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

