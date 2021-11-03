SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 11, 2021) U.S. Sailors move in to fuel an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Magicians” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) March 9, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2021 07:53
|Photo ID:
|6555134
|VIRIN:
|210311-N-SS350-1016
|Resolution:
|4870x2739
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT