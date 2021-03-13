Mitscher Conducts Routine Exercises in U.S. Sixth Fleet

210313-N-QD512-1412 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 13, 2021) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Logan Marrocco, from Deer Park, Washington, fires an M9 pistol during a small-arms qualification course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 13, 2021. Mitscher is operating with the Ike Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

