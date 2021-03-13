Mitscher Conducts Routine Exercises in U.S. Sixth Fleet

210313-N-QD512-1306 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 13, 2021) Gunner's Mate 1st Class Thomas Lawrence, from Cedar City, Utah, left, coaches Electronics Technician 3rd Class Nicholas Lucier-Benson, from Tacoma, Washington, during a small-arms qualification course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 13, 2021. Mitscher is operating with the Ike Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

