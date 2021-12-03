Monterey Moors Pier Side in Souda Bay

210312-N-WQ732-5007 SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 12, 2021) Quartermaster 3rd Class Pashawn Hunt, from Franklin, Virginia, greases a telescopic alidade aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), March 12, 2021. Monterey is operating with the Ike Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

