Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Monterey Moors Pier Side in Souda Bay [Image 3 of 5]

    Monterey Moors Pier Side in Souda Bay

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210312-N-WQ732-6020 SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 12, 2021) Sailors change halyards on the mast of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), March 12, 2021. Monterey is operating with the Ike Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2021 04:34
    Photo ID: 6555062
    VIRIN: 210312-N-WQ732-6020
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 860.68 KB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monterey Moors Pier Side in Souda Bay [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Monterey Moors Pier Side in Souda Bay
    Monterey Moors Pier Side in Souda Bay
    Monterey Moors Pier Side in Souda Bay
    Monterey Moors Pier Side in Souda Bay
    Monterey Moors Pier Side in Souda Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MONTEREY
    #C6F
    #GREECE
    #SOUDABAY
    #IKESCG2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT