Secretary Austin Arrives in Hawaii

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Navy Adm. Philip S. Davidson, and the senior enlisted leader of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shane W. Shorter (left), upon arrival at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii, March 13, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
