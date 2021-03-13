Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Secretary Austin Arrives in Hawaii [Image 3 of 4]

    Secretary Austin Arrives in Hawaii

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets the senior enlisted leader of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shane W. Shorter, as the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Navy Adm. Philip S. Davidson, looks on, Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii, March 13, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2021 00:49
    Photo ID: 6555025
    VIRIN: 210313-D-BN624-0103
    Resolution: 5191x3454
    Size: 9.49 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Arrives in Hawaii [Image 4 of 4], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary Austin Arrives in Hawaii
    Secretary Austin Arrives in Hawaii
    Secretary Austin Arrives in Hawaii
    Secretary Austin Arrives in Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    Lloyd Austin
    IndoPacom
    SECDEFAustin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT