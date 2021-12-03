Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. National Guard supports vaccination clinics for teachers [Image 4 of 8]

    Pa. National Guard supports vaccination clinics for teachers

    LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Brad Rhen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Pfc. Noah Fagnano, a combat medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2/112th Infantry Regiment, Pennsylvania National Guard, administers a COVID-19 vaccine at Lancaster-Lebanon IU13 in Lancaster, Pa., on March 12, 2021. Nearly 90 Pennsylvania National Guard members are supporting COVID-19 vaccination clinics for teachers and school staffs at seven sites across Pennsylvania. (photo by Brad Rhen)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.13.2021 11:10
    Photo ID: 6554760
    VIRIN: 210312-Z-WW085-015
    Resolution: 4085x2724
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: LANCASTER, PA, US 
    Hometown: WILLIAMSBURG, PA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. National Guard supports vaccination clinics for teachers [Image 8 of 8], by Brad Rhen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    vaccine
    PNG
    COVID-19

