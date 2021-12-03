Pfc. Jonathan Miller, a combat medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2/112th Infantry Regiment, Pennsylvania National Guard, administers a COVID-19 vaccine at Lancaster-Lebanon IU13 in Lancaster, Pa., on March 12, 2021. Nearly 90 Pennsylvania National Guard members are supporting COVID-19 vaccination clinics for teachers and school staffs at seven sites across Pennsylvania. (photo by Brad Rhen)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2021 11:10
|Photo ID:
|6554762
|VIRIN:
|210312-Z-WW085-019
|Resolution:
|5092x3395
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|LANCASTER, PA, US
|Hometown:
|STATE COLLEGE, PA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
Pa. National Guard supports vaccination clinics for teachers
