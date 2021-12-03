Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mitscher Conducts Interoperablity Exercises with Hellenic Navy [Image 5 of 5]

    Mitscher Conducts Interoperablity Exercises with Hellenic Navy

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210312-N-QD512-1201 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 12, 2021) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jiawei Wong, from Pamona, California, unloads a Mark 38 machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 12, 2021. Mitscher is operating with the Ike Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.13.2021 05:19
    Photo ID: 6554731
    VIRIN: 210312-N-QD512-1201
    Resolution: 5068x3383
    Size: 728.2 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mitscher Conducts Interoperablity Exercises with Hellenic Navy [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mitscher Conducts Interoperablity Exercises with Hellenic Navy
    Mitscher Conducts Interoperablity Exercises with Hellenic Navy
    Mitscher Conducts Interoperablity Exercises with Hellenic Navy
    Mitscher Conducts Interoperablity Exercises with Hellenic Navy
    Mitscher Conducts Interoperablity Exercises with Hellenic Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C6F
    Mediterranean Sea
    "Mitscher
    DDG 57
    #IKECSG2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT