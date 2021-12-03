Mitscher Conducts Interoperablity Exercises with Hellenic Navy

210312-N-QD512-1161 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 12, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) fires its 5-inch gun during a live-fire exercise, March 12, 2021. Mitscher is operating with the Ike Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.13.2021 Photo ID: 6554730 Resolution: 4987x3329 by PO2 Kaleb Sarten