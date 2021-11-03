Makin Island Underway

210311-N-IV962-1031

ARABIAN GULF (March 11, 2021) – U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Daniel Morales rolls dough aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)

