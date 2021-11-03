USS Makin Island Underway

210311-N-TF178-1001

ARABIAN GULF (March 11, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class James So participates in a Navywide advancement exam aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

Date Taken: 03.11.2021
Location: ARABIAN GULF
by PO2 Jeremy Laramore