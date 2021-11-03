Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division Best Ranger Mini-Competition [Image 11 of 13]

    25th Infantry Division Best Ranger Mini-Competition

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Remington Ponce-Pore, the executive officer for A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, performs a crew drill during a mortar firing point station to begin during the 2021 25th Infantry Division Best Ranger Mini-Competition on March 11, 2021, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The mini-competition is conducted in order to assess competitors and better prepare the teams participating for the Army Best Ranger Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 20:44
    Photo ID: 6554560
    VIRIN: 210311-A-UH335-0011
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 7.46 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Best Ranger Mini-Competition [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    25th ID
    Ranger
    Best Ranger
    Tropic Lightning Division

