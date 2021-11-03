1st Lt. Remington Ponce-Pore, the executive officer for A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, waits for a mortar firing point station to begin during the 2021 25th Infantry Division Best Ranger Mini-Competition on March 11, 2021, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The mini-competition is conducted in order to assess competitors and better prepare the teams participating for the Army Best Ranger Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 20:44 Photo ID: 6554559 VIRIN: 210311-A-UH335-0010 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 8.42 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th Infantry Division Best Ranger Mini-Competition [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.