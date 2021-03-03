Marines with BLT 1/1 conduct platoon level attacks during RUT

U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. David Stephens, the company gunnery sergeant with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes Marines conducting platoon level attacks on range 410 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise Mar. 3, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

